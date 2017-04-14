“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson will join Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy on Friday for a “Star Wars Celebration” panel about the upcoming film.

According to the event’s description, “There will be plenty of surprises and special guests on the panel to keep the excitement brewing and speculation spinning throughout the rest of the weekend.” The trailer for the next Star Wars tentpole is expected to drop during the event.

“Star Wars Celebration” takes place all weekend at the Orlando, Fla. convention center. A live stream of the event is available via the Star Wars YouTube channel.

“The Last Jedi” panel will begin at 11 a.m. ET and is expected to run for 90 minutes.

The first day of “Star Wars Celebration” has already generated buzz. During an opening panel meant to serve as a reflection on the past 40 years of the franchise, George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Billie Lourd and John Williams surprised guests by appearing at the convention center. Lourd shared an tribute to the her late mother Carrie Fisher, and audiences were treated to an emotional video made in memory of the woman who had been so vital to the franchise’s success.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 15.