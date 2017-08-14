‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.”

Ads placed for the action comedy film had an estimated media value of $5.75 million through Sunday for 1,199 national ad airings across 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 7-13. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lionsgate has prioritized budget across Comedy Central, NBC and E!, as well as shows including The Bachelorette, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Family Guy.

Just behind “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Annabelle: Creation,” which saw 1,364 national ad airings across 42 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.62 million.

TV ad placements for Open Road Films’ “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” (EMV: $3.23 million), Lionsgate’s “The Glass Castle” ($2.76 million) and Bleecker Street Media’s “Logan Lucky” ($1.64 million) round out the chart.