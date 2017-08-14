‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

The Hitman's Bodyguard
Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.”

Ads placed for the action comedy film had an estimated media value of $5.75 million through Sunday for 1,199 national ad airings across 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 7-13. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lionsgate has prioritized budget across Comedy Central, NBC and E!, as well as shows including The Bachelorette, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Family Guy.

Just behind “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Annabelle: Creation,” which saw 1,364 national ad airings across 42 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.62 million.

TV ad placements for Open Road Films’ “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” (EMV: $3.23 million), Lionsgate’s “The Glass Castle” ($2.76 million) and Bleecker Street Media’s “Logan Lucky” ($1.64 million) round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.75M – The Hitman’s Bodyguard


The Hitman's Bodyguard
Impressions: 330,188,590
Attention Score: 91.41
National Airings: 1,199
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: Comedy Central, NBC
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.35M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 07/22/17

$3.62M – Annabelle: Creation


Annabelle: Creation
Impressions: 268,866,232
Attention Score: 93.19
National Airings: 1,364
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: Comedy Central, MTV
Creative Versions: 27
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.6M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 06/25/17

$3.23M – The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature


The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
Impressions: 320,257,277
Attention Score: 92.18
National Airings: 2,156
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: Adult Swim, Nick
Creative Versions: 14
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $22.78M
Studio: Open Road Films
Started Airing: 01/16/17

$2.76M – The Glass Castle


The Glass Castle
Impressions: 194,679,861
Attention Score: 90.86
National Airings: 599
Networks: 21
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.93M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 07/24/17

$1.64M – Logan Lucky


Logan Lucky
Impressions: 112,645,383
Attention Score: 91.94
National Airings: 319
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: NFL Network, CBS
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $4.59M
Studio: Bleecker Street Media
Started Airing: 05/28/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 08/07/2017 and 08/13/2017.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad