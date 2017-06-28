Hugh Jackman Invents Show Business in ‘The Greatest Showman’ First Trailer (Watch)

News Editor, Online @SethMKelley
Hugh Jackman Greatest Showman
“I can’t just run off and join the circus,” Zac Efron tells Hugh Jackman in the first trailer for the upcoming P. T. Barnum biopic, “The Greatest Showman.”

“Why not? You clearly have a flair for show business,” Jackman, who plays Barnum, responds.

“For … show business? I’ve never heard of it,” Efron replies, to which Jackman smiles and says, “Because I just invented it.”

The upcoming original musical from 20th Century Fox also stars Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, and includes original music from “La La Land” and “Dear Evan Hanson” duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Michael Gracey directed the movie from a screenplay by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon.

The trailer begins with Jackman being fired from his job. He promises his family a better life, and begins to assemble his circus crew. The bulk of the trailer is dedicated to a montage of dancing sequences and high-flying circus acts. “No one ever made a difference by being life everyone else,” Jackman says in a cutaway.

The actor shared similar sentiments earlier this year during a presentation before revealing footage at CinemaCon. “This movie is about taking risks … and that is what is going to propel this business,” he said.

“The Greatest Showman” is slated for release on Christmas Day. Watch the trailer below:

