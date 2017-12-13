Hugh Jackman to Perform ‘Greatest Showman’ Song Live During Fox’s ‘A Christmas Story Live’ Telecast

Hugh Jackman will perform a song from 20th Century Fox’s “The Greatest Showman” live as part of a commercial spot to run Sunday during Fox’s presentation of the musical “A Christmas Story Live.”

Jackman and co-stars Zac Efron, Zendaya, and Keala Settle will perform “Come Alive” from the P.T. Barnum biopic during a commercial break in the three-hour telecast of “A Christmas Story Live.” The tune was penned by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who also wrote the score and songs for “Christmas Story.”

The two-and-a-half minute spot will feature elaborate staging with 150 dancers, and will be directed by “Showman” helmer Michael Gracey along with live TV vet Beth McCarthy-Miller. “Christmas Story” will originate from a soundstage on the Warner Bros. lot. Jackman and Co. will perform from an adjacent soundstage. “Showman” opens Dec. 20.

“We are creating what we expect will be a memorable performance providing energy and excitement to viewers that drives them to see ‘The Greatest Showman,’ ” said Michelle Marks, senior VP of marketing and global media promotions for 20th Century Fox Film. “This first-ever live commercial for a feature film is one that P.T. Barnum would be proud of and one that I hope paves the way for future titles.”

The live spot is part of a broader partnership between Fox’s film and TV arms to cross promote “Christmas Story” and “Greatest Showman” in on-air spots and movie trailers.

“Ass we continue to drive innovation in both our programming and ad products, we are thrilled to be working in partnership with our sister film studio in this exciting live holiday event,” said Suzanne Sullivan, exec VP of entertainment ad sales for Fox Networks Group.

“Christmas Story,” inspired by the 1983 movie and Jean Shepherd short story about a 9-year-old boy’s yearning for a BB gun for Christmas, stars Maya Rudolph, Matthew Broderick, Jane Krakowski, Chris Diamantopoulis, Ana Gasteyer, David Alan Grier, Ken Jeong and newcomer Andy Walken in the role of Ralphie. The “Grease Live” duo of Marc Platt and Adam Siegel is executive producing for Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television.

