Hugh Jackman gave a shoutout to his mom when he took the stage at CinemaCon on Thursday to introduce footage from “The Greatest Showman,” Fox’s upcoming big-budget musical.

“If I don’t do that she’ll start heckling,” Jackman joked as the audience of theater owners melted.

The biopic about P.T. Barnum, founder of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, is a risky proposition in an age of superhero films and franchise fare. Musicals can be hit or miss at the box office, but “The Greatest Showman” does have an ace up its sleeve — a score from the team behind the Oscar-winning “La La Land” and the Broadway smash “Dear Evan Hansen.” Jackman said the film took seven years to bring to the screen, but in an era of Netflix and YouTube, he argued big swings are the way to keep the movie business competitive with digital diversions.

“This movie is about taking risks…and that is what is going to propel this business,” said Jackman.

Jackman said the film “is a fantastical rags to riches tale” and a celebration of “creativity and what is unique about each and every one of us.”

The preview delivered the goods, highlighting singing bearded ladies, Zendaya on a trapeze, Michelle Williams dancing on rooftops, and Zac Efron hoofing it on the counter of a bar.

