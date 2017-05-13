William Friedkin’s Doc on Real-Life Exorcism Acquired by LD Entertainment

It’s been over 43 years since “The Exorcist” first frightened theatergoers and Oscar voters alike, yet director William Friedkin is still taken by the subject. So much so, that he’s filmed a documentary about a real-life exorcism, entitled “The Devil and Father Amorth.”

LD Entertainment announced Friday that it has acquired worldwide rights to the doc.

The feature follows Father Gabriele Amorth as he performs his ninth exorcism on a woman from Italy whose behavioral changes cannot be helped by psychiatry. Friedkin’s project will also compare 2017’s modern exorcism techniques to those illustrated in the 1973 original film.

“I’ve never stopped being fascinated by the nature of good and evil, and the possibility of demonic possession,” said Friedkin in a statement. “The opportunity for me to witness and film an actual exorcism came about, more than four decades after I made ‘The Exorcist,’ completely by accident.”

Friedkin previously worked with LD’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon on 2011’s “Killer Joe,” starring Matthew McConaughey. “I am thrilled to be working again with Billy Friedkin, who is one of the greatest and most prolific filmmakers of our time,” said Liddell. “This documentary shook me to my core and made me wonder — Could demonic possession really exist?”

A release date for “The Devil and Father Amorth” has not yet been set.