‘The Day the Crayons Quit’ Movie in the Works at Sony

Sony Pictures is developing a live action-animated hybrid movie based on Drew Daywalt’s children’s picture book “The Day the Crayons Quit.”

The project has been set up with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen producing. Daywalt and illustrator Oliver Jeffers will be executive producers. Brittany Morrissey will oversee for the studio.

The project had been set up in 2014 with Universal Studios with Madhouse Entertainment producing, but the studio’s option lapsed.

The book follows a box of crayons whose inhabitants go on strike against their young owner after growing sick of how they’re being used because their individual colors dictate very limited day to day existences for each crayon.

Daywalt has authored a sequel picture book, “The Day the Crayons Came Home.” The two books have sold more tan 3 million copies.

21 Laps recently wrapped production on the second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and on the Fox movie “The Darkest Minds.” It also produced “Arrival.”

WME & Wendy Kirk at Ziffren Brittenham represent 21 Laps. Paradigm represented the rights. Daywalt is repped by Madhouse, Dwyer and O’Grady, Writers House, and attorney Jamie Coghill. Paul Moreton of the Bell Lomax Moreton Agency and attorney Stephen Dembitzer rep Jeffers.

The news was first reported by The Tracking Board.