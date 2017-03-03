“The Crown” actress Vanessa Kirby is final talks for one of the new leads in Paramount and Skydance’s next installment in the “Mission: Impossible” film franchise starring Tom Cruise.

Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, and Jeremy Renner are also expected to return, though it’s unknown in what capacity.

Christopher McQuarrie, who directed “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation,” is back to direct this sixth film from a script he wrote.

Details behind who Kirby will play as well as the plot for the latest pic are unknown at this time. The role is expected to be on the same level as Ferguson’s in the last pic. Cruise and execs had begun meeting with talent for the role earlier in month as the film is expected to shoot this spring.

Cruise will produce along with David Ellison.

In the past, the female lead role has helped propel actresses such as Ferguson and Thandie Newton into leading lady status.

While Claire Foy has received a lot of the accolades for her performance in Netflix’s “The Crown,” Kirby has also received plenty of praise for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret.

Previous film credits include “Me Before You” and “Everest.”

She is repped by WME, Hamilton Hodell, and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.