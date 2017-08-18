‘The Conjuring’ Series, Spinoffs Top $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

New Line’s four-film “Conjuring” series has scared up more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office, thanks to “Annabelle: Creation” taking in more than $110 million.

The low-cost franchise launched in 2013 with “The Conjuring,” starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as paranormal investigators, and was spun off with 2014’s demonic doll “Annabelle,” followed by the 2016 sequel “The Conjuring 2” and this summer’s sequel “Annabelle: Creation.”

James Wan and Peter Safran have produced all four films and Wan directed both “Conjuring” movies. New Line will release another spinoff, “The Nun,” in July. The studio is also in active development with Wan’s Atomic Monster and the Safran Company on “The Conjuring 3” and another spinoff, “The Crooked Man,” based on a character that appeared in “The Conjuring 2.”

Toby Emmerich, president and chief content officer of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said, “This year marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of New Line, and without question the horror genre has always been an integral and important part of the company’s DNA. While the genre has certainly evolved over the decades, watching the critical and commercial success of the ‘Conjuring’ universe has been truly spectacular and I am incredibly proud of all the talented people involved in making this happen.”

Emmerich was president of production at New Line when the studio released its “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy in the 2000s.

“Annabelle: Creation” scored the highest industry opening weekend of all time for a horror film in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Sweden, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Serbia, Slovakia, and Hungary.

The two “Conjuring” films each grossed $320 million worldwide and “Annabelle” grossed $257 million.