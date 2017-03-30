Focus Features on Thursday released the first official trailer for its eerie upcoming thriller, “The Book of Henry.”

This tangled family drama marks a striking atmospheric departure for filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, who ascended the ranks of sci-fi prominence after 2015’s “Jurassic World” (Trevorrow’s sophomore directorial endeavor) became a record-breaking blockbuster sequel. The trailer sees a glimpse of some arresting performances by “spooky cerebral drama” veterans Naomi Watts and Jacob Tremblay, best known for his haunting performance alongside Brie Larson in “Room,” as well as fiery teenage dance prodigy Maddie Ziegler of “Dance Moms” and Sia fame.

The film is told from the shrewd perspective of 8-year-old Peter Carpenter (Tremblay), an adoring, wise-beyond-his-years child brainiac whose vigilant protectiveness and bold determination give rise to an intricately devised rescue mission when he discovers that his neighbor (Ziegler) might be ensnared in a dangerous situation with her stepfather. Watts drives the momentum of the story as Susan Carpenter, Peter’s self-doubting, single mother, who begins to investigate the young girl’s family after discovering her son’s mastermind plan.

“Breaking Bad” star Dean Norris also stars as Ziegler’s stepfather, along with Sarah Silverman and “Saturday Night Live’s” Bobby Moynihan.

“The Book of Henry” is set to hit theaters on June 16.