Black List, Women in Film Set Female Writer Labs, Young Adult Script Fellowship

The Black List and Women in Film Los Angeles announced the launch of their new Film Feature lab for women screenwriters as well as the second annual Episodic TV lab.

Also announced was a fellowship in support of developing young adult scripts. Submissions run until Nov. 26, with a $15,000 grant from go90 to two screenwriters, one feature and one episodic pilot, to develop a new young adult project over a six-month period.

The Black List and WIF Episodic Lab will take place weekday evenings in October, while the Feature Lab will be held in February, 2018. Both labs will be held in Los Angeles.

For the Feature Lab, six female writers are selected to participate in a week-long program of personal mentorship meetings, peer review workshops, and invitations to various events and screenings from professional screenwriters.

As for the Episodic Lab, six to eight female writers will immerse themselves in the professional scene as the program will guide participants through the process of script development and pitching stories. They will also join a mock writer’s room and roundtables with established writers and industry executives.

“In the inaugural year of the Black List/WIF Episodic Lab, we learned just how vital programs like these are — for emerging female writers and for those looking for talent. With our expanded program, we are excited to discover a new crop of writers and help guide them to the next stage of their careers,” said WIF’s executive director Kirsten Schaffer.

Fellowship participants for the Episodic and Feature Lab will be considered via script submissions to The Black List and WIF.