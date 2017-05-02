Kumail Nanjiani’s Romantic Comedy ‘The Big Sick’ Gets First Trailer (Watch)

Amazon Studios have released a trailer for Kumail Nanjiani’s “The Big Sick,” which picked up significant buzz at this year’s Sundance.

The film, written by Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon, presents a fictionalized account of Nanjiani’s real life courtship with Gordon, which was unexpectedly interrupted when she fell ill. The film also covers the challenges the couple faced from both sides of their family, as his conservative Muslim parents expected him to enter into an arranged marriage and, according to the trailer, her parents faced some trouble accepting him as part of her life.

The trailer begins with Gordon (Zoe Kazan) attempting to leave Nanjiani’s apartment presumably after a one-night stand, only to find that the nearest Uber driver is, in fact, the man in the room. The couple breaks up after facing some challenges in the form of Nanjiani’s parents’ expectations. Then it is revealed that Emily has an infection and has been put into a medically induced coma. Ray Romano and Holly Hunter star as Emily’s father and mother. While the trio’s relationship gets off to a rocky start, they begin to bond over their shared concern for Emily.

Even before the film’s premiere at Sundance, it generated a significant amount of enthusiasm, with some positing that it would result in one of the biggest bidding wars at the festival. These predictions turned out to be correct, when Amazon outbid several major studios to acquire the distribution rights for $12 million — the second-largest buy to come out of Sundance. The film has also received generally positive reviews.

“The Big Sick” will open in limited release this summer on June 23, with an wider opening on July 14. It is directed by Michael Showalter and produced by Judd Apatow and Barry Mendel.

Watch the trailer below: