Nicole Kidman is thoroughly unimpressed with the charms of Colin Farrell in Focus Features’ chilling first trailer for Sofia Coppola’s Civil War-era drama “The Beguiled.”

Kidman plays the icy head of a girls boarding school while Farrell is a badly injured Union soldier discovered near the school and taken in by the sheltered women, who tend to his wounds. “I’m just trying to give them the strength they need to survive in these times,” Kidman tells Farrell.

The house is taken over with sexual tension and dangerous rivalries, causing them to turn on each other and eventually on him. “Bring me the anatomy book,” Kidman’s Martha Farnsworth declares near the end of the trailer.

“The Beguiled” is competing for the Palme d’Or in the main competition section at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The film is based on Thomas Culling’s 1966 novel “A Painted Devil.”

Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning play the other lead roles along with Oona Laurence, Angourie Rice, Emma Howard and Addison Riecke. Focus showed “The Beguiled” footage to exhibitors on March 29 at CinemaCon with Coppola, Dunst and Farrell appearing on stage. “There’s so much sexual tension,” Coppola said.

“The Beguiled” will be released in theaters on June 23. Watch the trailer below: