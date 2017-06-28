‘The Beguiled’ Cast and Crew Participate in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s #Ham4All Challenge

The cast and crew of Cannes film “The Beguiled” taped their own rendition of “Hamilton” song “The Schuyler Sisters,” carried predominantly by the film’s youngest cast members, as part of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s #Ham4All fundraising challenge.

The video features Emma Howard, Addison Riecke, and Angourie Rice as the three Schuyler sisters, with Oona Laurence taking on Aaron Burr, a role originated in the first production by Leslie Odom, Jr. Kirsten Dunst, Colin Farrell, Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, and director Sofia Coppola also make cameos, along with several members of the crew.

Filming for the challenge took place principally on the set of “The Beguiled,” although bits and pieces also took place offset, such as an intro portion that appears to be Laurence’s home. Howard also included a challenge to Ellen DeGeneres to participate.

The #Ham4All fundraising challenge was launched by Miranda as a method to raise money for Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition. In the vein of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, participants are encouraged to post a video of themselves singing a song from the “Hamilton” musical, donate to the cause, and challenge others to participate as well. Miranda, whose parents are Puerto Rican immigrants, began the hashtag in partnership with Prizeo for Immigration Heritage Month. Those who donate are also entered into a sweepstakes to win two tickets to the L.A. opening of “Hamilton.”

The cast of fellow Broadway musical “Come From Away” also performed “The Schuyler Sisters” for their contribution to the cause.

Ben Stiller, Shonda Rhimes, Gina Rodriguez, Kelly Clarkson, and Steph Curry have also taken part.

Watch “The Beguiling” video here or above.

