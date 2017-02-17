In another setback for the superhero tentpole, talks have broken down between Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves about becoming the director of “The Batman,” Variety has confirmed.

A studio source indicates that negotiations have stopped, but adds that talks could resume down the road. WB is still intent on making the film, the source insisted, whatever means necessary.

The news comes after star Ben Affleck stepped down as director in order to focus on playing the Caped Crusader.

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions,” Affleck said in a statement on Jan. 30. “Performing this role demands focus, passion, and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

Production had already pushed to the summer and with this latest hiccup it is unknown when filming will get under way.

Affleck and Geoff Johns co-wrote the script, with Chris Terrio recently doing a polish and delivering the screenplay to the studio.

This film is not the only Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment project that has hit some speed bumps in recent months after “The Flash” lost director Rick Famuyiwa.