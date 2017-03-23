Julia Goldani Telles has joined the cast of the Lionsgate dark comedy “Most Likely to Murder,” starring Rachel Bloom and Adam Pally.

Dan Gregor, who works as a writer and consulting producer with Bloom on her CW series “Crazy Ex Girlfriend,” will direct the film from a script he co-wrote with Doug Mand, his writing partner on “Crazy Ex Girlfriend” and “How I Met Your Mother.” Mand will also appear in the movie, which starts production in New York in March.

Pally will portray a man — once the most popular student in high school — who returns to his hometown 10 years after graduating to find that the girl he still likes is now dating the former high school outcast. When the outcast’s mother dies under mysterious circumstances, he tries to prove she was murdered.

Pally and Bloom will produce, along with Petra Ahmann. Gregor and Mand are executive producers.

Lionsgate made the acquisition through its digital studio, which had made first-look deals with digital influencers, such as Grace Helbig and Hannah Hart, and produced the film “Dirty 30” and the Hulu series “Dimension 404.”

Best known for her role as Dominic West and Maura Tierney’s daughter on Showtime’s “The Affair,” Telles was also recently seen in Netflix’s reboot of “Gilmore Girls.”

She is repped by UTA and Principal Entertainment LA.