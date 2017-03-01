Academy Award-nominees Michael Shannon and Richard Linklater have been announced as two of the presenters at this year’s Texas Film Awards.

Shannon will present an award to his longtime-friend and collaborator, director Jeff Nichols, while Linklater, who himself has deep roots in the Texas filmmaking scene as the Founder and Artistic Director of the Austin Film Society and a member of the Texas Film Hall of Fame, will present actress and singer Shirley MacLaine with a lifetime achievement award.

Shannon starred in Nichols’ first ever feature film, “Shotgun Stories,” and the duo have since collaborated on films such as “Take Shelter,” “Mud,” and “Midnight Special.” Their most recent work together was on the Oscar-nominated “Loving,” starring Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton as Mildred and Richard Loving, a mixed-race couple who are arrested for their marriage in Virginia and embark on a legal battle which would eventually lead them to the Supreme Court. Shannon plays Life Magazine photographer Grey Villet in the film, who is commissioned to produce a photo essay on the Lovings.

The other presenters announced are director David Gordon Green, who will hand over the Rising Star Award to Tye Sheridan, and former San Antonio mayor Henry Cisneros, who will present documentarian Hector Galán with the Austin Chronicle Ann Richards Award.

The awards ceremony will take place on March 9 in Austin.