Terry Moore Joins Rudolph Valentino Movie ‘Silent Life’

Oscar-nominated actress Terry Moore has joined the cast of Rudolph Valentino drama “Silent Life” in what will be the final film of her career, Variety has learned exclusively.

Moore, 88, will star as the Lady in Black in the film, produced by Vladislav Kozlov under his Dreamer Pictures banner with Paul Maslansky. Franco Nero and Isabella Rossellini also star.

“The character of ‘The Lady in Black,’ who visits Valentino’s grave each year with a single red rose, the symbol of unspoken love, is dressed in all black not only because she is mourning the death of Rudolph Valentino, but she is mourning the whole classic Hollywood bygone era,” said Kozlov.

Valentino was a Hollywood superstar in the silent movie era and died unexpectedly in 1926. In “Silent Life,” a group of young journalists encounter a mysterious elderly woman clad in all black, hiding her face and her secrets behind a veil, at Valentino’s annual memorial service.

Moore starred in “Mighty Joe Young” in 1949 and was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress in 1952’s “Come Back, Little Sheba.” She starred in dozens of movies including “Daddy Long Legs,” “Between Heaven and Hell,” “A Private’s Affair,” and “Why Must I Die?”

Moore made headlines after Howard Hughes died in 1976. She asserted that she had been married to the reclusive billionaire. She posed for Playboy in 1984 and starred in a 2014 episode of “True Detective.”

“I’m thankful for the career I’ve had,” she said. “Would I like to work more? Sure! But, I think going out on a high, on my own terms, after working on this hauntingly beautiful film, is the way to do it. I have gratitude for, and give sincere thanks to everyone who helped me over my career, the producers, the studios, the fans, the movie-going public, and the kind strangers who come up and say ‘hi’ all the time!”

Kozlov shot a short film about Valentino in 2006 and began shooting “Silent Life” in 2011. The film is now 90% complete with the Moore’s scenes to be shot in February at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where Valentino is buried.

The filmmakers have launched an Indiegogo crowd-funding campaign to help with finishing funds to complete the film.