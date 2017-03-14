Terrence Howard, Paula Patton, and Mike Epps have come on board the independent crime thriller “Thirty-Eight” with production scheduled to begin in Georgia in May.

“Same Kind of Different as Me” director Michael Carney will direct from a script he co-wrote with Tim Clemente and Alexander Foard.

Howard, Patton, and Epps are playing police officers in a tough part of East St. Louis with the focus on a rookie officer who sees a killing on the first night of the job. Howard will portray a detective whose daughter vanishes; Epps will play a veteran cop with a family connection to a gang leader; and Patton will portray the partner of Epps’ character.

Producers are Foxtail’s Anita Gou, Matthew Malek, and Courtney Turk. David Guillod of Primary Wave Entertainment is also producing along with Armory Films’ Tim Zajaros.

Howard is currently starring in Fox’s “Empire.” Epps is starring in Eli Roth’s “Death Wish” remake opposite Bruce Willis and he’s attached to star in the Richard Pryor biopic. Patton’s credits include “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol,” “Warcraft,” “About Last Night,” and “Baggage Claim.”

Howard is repped by CAA and Loeb & Loeb. Epps is repped by CAA, Primary Wave, and Morris Yorn. Patton is repped by CAA, Primary Wave, and Sloane Offer.