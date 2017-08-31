Telluride Film Festival Lineup Includes ‘Darkest Hour,’ ‘Downsizing,’ ‘Shape of Water’

Joe Wright’s “Darkest Hour,” Scott Cooper’s “Hostiles,” Angelina Jolie’s “First They Killed My Father,” and Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” will unspool for audiences at the 44th annual Telluride Film Festival, organizers announced Thursday.

Also set for debuts at the four-day event, unfolding over the Labor Day weekend, are Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris’ “Battle of the Sexes,” starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell; and Paul McGuigan’s “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” with Annette Bening and Jamie Bell.

A number of films set for premieres at the Venice Film Festival will also make the journey to the southwest Colorado ski village, including Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” Andrew Haigh’s “Lean on Pete,” Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed,” and Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing.”

Titles scheduled to finally surface in the States after previous international festival bows include Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck” and Chloe Zhao’s “The Rider.”

There will also be a special screening of Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk’s documentary “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” with Al Gore in attendance.

And after returning to the festival in 2014 with a tribute screening of “Apocalypse Now,” Francis Ford Coppola will be back, this time with a director’s cut and restoration of his 1984 film “The Cotton Club,” called “Cotton Club Encore.”

Oscar-winning “Hostiles” star Christian Bale and Oscar-nominated “Wonderstruck” cinematographer Ed Lachman will receive Silver Medallion awards and tributes to their careers. A Special Medallion award will go to Katriel Schory, director of the Israeli Film Fund.

Many eyes will again be on Telluride as an awards season launch pad. Eight of the last nine best picture Oscar winners have screened there, five of them world premieres. That list includes last year’s “Moonlight,” a special film for Telluride as director Barry Jenkins is family at the festival. He will again serve as a curator of Telluride’s short films program.

The 2017 Telluride Film Festival runs Sept. 1-4. Full lineup below.

MAIN PROGRAM

“Arthur Miller: Writer” (d. Rebecca Miller, U.S., 2017)

“Battle of the Sexes” (d. Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, U.S., 2017)

“Darkest Hour” (d. Joe Wright, U.K., 2017)

“Downsizing” (d. Alexander Payne, U.S., 2017)

“Eating Animals” (d. Christopher Quinn, U.S., 2017)

“Faces Places” (d. Agnes Varda, JR, France, 2017)

“A Fantastic Woman” (d. Sebastián Lelio, Chile-U.S.-Germany-Spain, 2017)

“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” (d. Paul McGuigan, U.K., 2017)

“First Reformed” (d. Paul Schrader, U.S., 2017)

“First They Killed My Father” (d. Angelina Jolie, U.S.-Cambodia, 2017)

“Foxtrot” (d. Samuel Maoz, Israel, 2017)

“Hostages” (d. Rezo Gigineishvili, Georgia-Russia-Poland, 2017)

“Hostiles” (d. Scott Cooper, U.S., 2017)

“Human Flow” (d. Ai Weiwei, U.S.-Germany, 2017)

“The Insult” (d. Ziad Doueiri, France-Lebanon, 2017)

“Lady Bird” (d. Greta Gerwig, U.S., 2017)

“Land of the Free” (d. Camilla Magid, Denmark-Finland, 2017)

“Lean on Pete” (d. Andrew Haigh, U.K.-U.S., 2017)

“Loveless” (d. Andrey Zvyagintsev, Russia-France-Belgium-Germany, 2017)

“Love, Cecil” (d. Lisa Immordino Vreeland, U.S., 2017)

“Loving Vincent” (d. Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, U.K.-Poland, 2017)

“A Man of Integrity” (d. Mohammad Rasoulof, Iran, 2017)

“The Other Side of Hope” (d. Aki Kaurismäki, Finland, 2017)

“The Rider” (d. Chloé Zhao, U.S., 2017)

“The Shape of Water” (d. Guillermo del Toro, U.S., 2017)

“Tesnota” (d. Kantemir Balagov, Russia, 2017)

“The Venerable W.” (d. Barbet Schroeder, France-Switzerland, 2017)

“The Vietnam War” (d. Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, U.S., 2017)

“Wormwood” (d. Errol Morris, U.S., 2017)

“Wonderstruck” (d. Todd Haynes, U.S., 2017)

Two documentary shorts, “Heroin(e)” (d. Elaine McMillion Sheldon, U.S., 2017) and “Long Shot” (d. Jacob LaMendola, U.S., 2017) will also play together in the main program.

Revival Selections by GUEST DIRECTOR Joshua Oppenheimer

“Even Dwarfs Started Small” (d. Werner Herzog, West Germany, 1970)

“Hotel of the Stars” (d. Jon Bang Carlsen, Denmark, 1981)

“The Night of the Hunter” (d. Charles Laughton, U.S., 1955)

“Salam Cinema” (d. Mohsen Makhmalbaf, Iran, 1995)

“Titicut Follies” (d. Frederick Wiseman, U.S., 1967)

“The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” (d. Jacques Demy, France, 1964)

Additional film revival programs, all newly restored, include “The Baker’s Wife” (d. Marcel Pagnol, France, 1938); “Cotton Club Encore” (d. Francis Ford Coppola, U.S., 1984/2017); “Kean, or Disorder and Genius” (d. Aleksandr Volkoff, France, 1924), with the Mont Alto Orchestra; and “Such is Life” (d. Carl Junghan, Czechoslovakia, 1929).

BACKLOT (Behind-the-scenes movies and portraits of artists, musicians and filmmakers)

“Cinema Through the Eye of Magnum” (d. Sophie Bassaler, France, 2017)

“Filmworker” (d. Tony Zierra, U.S., 2017)

“Hitler’s Hollywood” (d. Rüdiger Suchsland, Germany, 2017)

“Jamaica Man” (d. Michael Weatherly, U.S., 2017)

“Portrait of Valeska Gert” (d. Volker Schlöndorff, Germany, 1977) + “Edge of Alchemy” (d. Stacey Steers, U.S., 2017)

“Slim Gaillard’s Civilisation” (d. Anthony Wall, U.K., 1989)

“That Summer” (d. Göran Hugo Olsson, Sweden-U.S.-Denmark, 2017)