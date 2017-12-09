‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Moviegoers Will Get Poked, Shaken, Soaked at Immersive Theater

A week before the opening of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the TCL Chinese Theatre unveiled a revamped auditorium that will help immerse audience members in a galaxy far, far away.

The Chinese has remodeled one of its auditoriums in the Chinese 6 complex as a 104-seat MX4D Motion EFX theater with seats moving in sync with the movie action and special effects including motion, jolts, pokes, wind, water and scents. Tickets have gone on sale at $29 each — a $10 upcharge from regular showings for “The Last Jedi.” It’s the first theater of its kind in Hollywood.

The Chinese Theatre and special effects designer-marketer MediaMation offered a sneak peak of the auditorium to the media on Friday. Robert Laity, CEO of the TCL Chinese Theatres, said the revamp of the auditorium cost about $2 million,

“Customers put a premium on this kind of experience so the $29 price is going to be less of an issue than you might think,” Laity said. “MX4D Motion EFX theaters will provide our customers with a unique and fully-immersive cinema experience.”

Laity also said that the auditorium is emblematic of the Chinese serving as a leading edge location for the rollout of technological innovations such as Cinemascope, 2D digital projectors and Real D 3D.

“Sid Grauman would be very proud,” he added. “This is a technology that will never be in anyone’s home.”

The auditorium has already been employed as an immersive e-sports theater hosting competitive e-sports tournaments along with providing a launch pad for a network of tournament theaters. MediaMation CEO Dan Jamele said that the Chinese facility is the first such hybrid in the world.

Preview showings of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” begin on the evening of Dec. 14.