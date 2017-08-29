Taron Egerton’s ‘Robin Hood’ Moved Back Six Months to September 2018

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Taron Egerton Robin Hood
Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstoc

Lionsgate has moved back Taron Egerton’s “Robin Hood” back six months for a Sept. 21, 2018, release.

Egerton is starring in the origin story along with Jamie Foxx as Little John and Eve Hewson as Maid Marian. “Fifty Shades of Grey” star Jamie Dornan will portray Will Scarlett, the half-brother of Robin Hood.

Otto Bathurst is directing from Joby Harold’s script. Producers are Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson Killoran, Basil Iwanyk, Tory Tunnell, and Harold. Production companies are DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Safehouse Pictures, and Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Pictures.

Related

Lionsgate logo

Lionsgate Expands Russian Output Deal, Including ‘Robin Hood’

The story will center on Robin Hood being a war-hardened crusader and joining with a Moorish commander in an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown. The film will also be released in Imax.

 A number of “Robin Hood” movies have been made in the past century. The most recent came in 2010 when Ridley Scott directed Russell Crowe and Cate Blanchett in Universal’s “Robin Hood,” which topped $321 million worldwide.
“Robin Hood” would have opened against Universal’s “Pacific Rim” sequel and Paramount’s Johnny Knoxville comedy “Action Point” on its previous date of March 21. It’s the second film to land on Sept. 21 and will open against Sony’s “Goosebumps 2.”
Lionsgate also dated its suspense movie “Traffik,” starring Paula Patton, Omar Epps, and Roselyn Sanchez, for April 27, and its basketball comedy “Uncle Drew” for June 29. “Uncle Drew” stars Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery, Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, Chris Webber, Erica Ash, Lisa Leslie, and Nick Kroll.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad