New Line has tapped Taissa Farmiga to star as the title character in the horror-thriller “The Nun,” opposite Demian Bichir.

“The Nun” is a spinoff based on the demonic character in “The Conjuring 2” with British director Corin Hardy on board.

The studio began developing “The Nun” last June, shortly after “The Conjuring 2” opened. Producers are James Wan, who directed the two “Conjuring” movies and produced the sequel, and Peter Safran, who produced both movies. The current script for “The Nun” is written by Gary Dauberman and Wan.

The demon nun came to life in “The Conjuring 2” from a painting by Patrick Wilson’s paranormal investigator Ed Warren and later attacked Vera Farmiga’s Lorraine Warren. Vera and Taissa Farmiga are sisters.

“The Conjuring 2” deals with the 1977 case of demonic possession of an 11-year-old British girl, played by Madison Wolfe.

New Line has already successfully spun off 2014’s “Annabelle” from the demonic doll from 2013’s “The Conjuring.” “Annabelle” was a massive hit with $256 million worldwide on a $6 million budget, with a sequel set for an August release. “The Conjuring” and “The Conjuring 2” each grossed $320 million worldwide.

New Line announced on Feb. 2 that it had hired Hardy for “The Nun,” which will be released next year on July 13 — Friday the 13th.

Taissa Farmiga is in production on “What They Had,” opposite Michael Shannon and Hilary Swank. She is repped by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.