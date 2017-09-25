Tahra Grant Promoted to Replace Jean Guerin as Sony SVP, Media Relations

Sony Pictures on Monday announced two changes in its corporate communications office, announcing that Jean Guerin, senior vice president, media relations for Sony’s motion picture group will leave the studio at the end of October and be replaced by Tahra Grant.

Grant, who will report to Bob Lawson, joined Sony more than a year ago from Rubenstein, the New York-based communications agency where she served as a vice president in the entertainment division. There she handled communications for clients that included the Tribeca Film Festival, the Metropolitan Opera, and the Orchard.

Since joining Sony, the film division has been Grant’s main area of focus. “As such, she is well-positioned to ensure a smooth transition, without interruption to our day-to-day activities, and to lead our corporate communications efforts in the film group moving forward,” Lawson wrote in the staffing announcement. Guerin, he said, “has been a terrific colleague and partner throughout some of the studio’s biggest campaigns and in navigating some of the most complex challenges impacting our industry.”