Sylvester Stallone Movie ‘Escape Plan 2: Hades’ Adds Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Highland Film Group has locked up sales for numerous international territories on Steven C. Miller’s action thriller “Escape Plan 2: Hades,” starring Sylvester Stallone and 50 Cent. Highland is also launching sales on the franchise’s third installment at Cannes. Miller will direct the third installment with Stallone reprising his role.

The film, a sequel to the Mikael Hafstrom 2013 film that starred Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and 50 Cent, sees Stallone and 50 Cent reprise their roles as Ray Breslin and Hush, alongside Dave Bautista, Jamie King and Wes Chatham.

Penned by Miles Chapman, who also wrote the original, the film is produced by The Firm’s Robbie Brenner, Atmosphere Entertainment MM’s Mark Canton, Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films’ Randall Emmett and George Furla, and Boies/Schiller Fil’s Zack Schiller. “Escape Plan 2: Hades” is in post-production.

Sold territories include: Australia (NBC), Baltics (Hea Films), Benelux (DFW), Bulgaria (BTV), Czech Republic/Slovakia (TV JOJ), ex-Yugoslavia (Blitz), Greece (Odeon), GSE (Square One), Hungary (RTL), Iceland (Sam Film), India (Tanweer), Indonesia (Prima), Israel (Shoval), Italy (IIF), Japan (Klockworks), Latin America (Swen), Malaysia (Noori), Pan Asia TV (HBO Asia), Philippines (Pioneer), Poland (Polsat), Portugal (Cinemundo), Romania (Vertical Distribution), Scandi (Nordisk), South Korea (Noori), Spain, (Key2Media), Thailand (Dream’s Vision), Turkey (Sinema TV), the U.K. (Signature) and Vietnam (Skyline).