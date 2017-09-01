‘Creed’ Sequel to Shoot Next Year, Says Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone has indicated that “Creed 2” will be shooting next year as a sequel to the 2015 boxing drama starring Stallone and Michael B. Jordan.

On Friday, Stallone posted a still of “Creed,” featuring himself and Jordan training, on his Instagram account with the caption “Getting stronger !!! 2018″ and the hashtags #Creed 2 #mgm #fitness #Rocky.

MGM told Variety in response that the project remains in development. “We are continuing to work on developing the sequel to ‘Creed,'” a spokeswoman said.

“Creed” was directed by Ryan Coogler from a script he co-wrote with Aaron Covington as a spinoff and sequel to the Rocky film series. Jordan played Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed, with Stallone reprising the role of Rocky Balboa.

“Creed” turned in a solid box office performance with $173 million worldwide. Stallone was nominated for the Academy Award for best supporting actor and won the Golden Globe Award in the same category. He received Oscar nominations for acting and screenplay for the original “Rocky” in 1976.

In July, Stallone said in an Instagram post that he had finished the 120-page screenplay for the sequel from 439 pages with a photo of his handwritten draft. He also said that Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago character from “Rocky IV” would return. In that film, Drago killed Apollo Creed.