SXSW Winner 'May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers' Lands at Oscilloscope

May It Last
Oscilloscope has obtained North American theatrical rights to co-directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio’s music documentary “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers.”

“Judd and Mike have cinematically captured something we are trying musically to present every time we make a record: an honest and artistic portrait of life as we experience it,” said founding band member Seth Avett.

The film premiered at this year’s SXSW Film Festival where it received the “24 Beats Per Second Audience Award.” The film is an Apatow Production in association with RadicalMedia and marks Apatow and Bonfiglio’s second collaboration, following last year’s “Doc & Darryl,” which was part of the ESPN Films: 30 for 30 series and represented Apatow’s first foray into documentary filmmaking.

Oscilloscope is planning a theatrical event release nationwide later this year. The film is a portrait of the North Carolina band The Avett Brothers, charting their decade-and-a-half rise, while chronicling their present-day collaboration with Rick Rubin on their album “True Sadness,” which was released on American Recordings/Republic Records.

Apatow and Bonfiglio said, “Making ‘May It Last’ was a three-year labor of love for us, and we are thrilled that Oscilloscope is bringing it to audiences to experience on the big screen. We can’t wait to share the love.”

Oscilloscope’s Dan Berger said, “’May It Last’ is a portrait of not just a loved and acclaimed band, it’s an introduction to the caring, thoughtful, and sincere people we hear in their music. I definitely want to get a beer with the Avett Bros.”

Apatow and Bonfiglio are also the producers. The executive producers are Jon Kamen, Dave O’Connor and Justin Wilkes.

The documentary will air on HBO in early 2018. UTA Independent Film Group brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

