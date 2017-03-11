Terrence Malick spent 40 days filming his latest drama “Song to Song” throughout Austin, in his trademark style, without a completed script. The days were long — starting in the morning, without only a 30-minute break for lunch. The actors were even filmed by their director traveling in the car, moving from one location to the next.

“These days with new cameras, you can quickly accumulate a lot of footage,” Malick said at a rare public Q&A at SXSW on a rainy Saturday morning. “We had an eight-hour first cut. We thought, ‘Is this a mini-series?’ It really could have been. It took a long time to cut it down to a manageable length.”

Malick, who lives in Austin, debuted “Song to Song” as the opening night movie at this year’s festival on Friday night. He didn’t sit through the move, but emerged the next morning with his lead actor Michael Fassbender, in a conversation moderated by Richard Linklater.

Malick shed some light — in his own way — on his unconventional process. “We keep rolling to keep it spontaneous,” he said of his style. He likes to portray “bits and pieces” of his characters’ lives, as opposed to traditional narratives.

“You never know at the end of the day what you actually got,” Malick said. “The editing takes a longer time than usual. You have to ask the patience of the studio or the financier. Sometimes more than once.”

The original title for “Song to Song” — about a music executive (Fassbender) as he drifts through a series of tortured relationships — was “Weightless,” based on a Virginia Woolf quote. The only director Malick gave Fassbender was that his character was like Satan in John Milton’s “Paradise Lost.”

Malick also revealed why he doesn’t work with storyboards. “If you try to make things happen, they start to feel presented,” the reclusive director said. “The action has been premeditated. It starts to feel like theater, which is wonderful in its own right. But you don’t want the movies to be like theater.”

The cast in his move bob in and out, with cameos from Patti Smith and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Val Kilmer as a rock star. “We shot so much more than we finally used,” Malick said. “We’re very sorry not to use more of his stuff.”

Malick also talked about how he originally got in the filmmaking business, after spending a year as a teacher. “I quickly realized I wasn’t capable,” he said. “I didn’t understand what I was meant to be teaching. I felt like I had to do something else.”

Fassbender said he was happy to be finally work with Malick, and he enjoyed not needing to memorize lines, which usually takes him a long time. “It’s very liberating when you’re not carrying dialogue,” he said. “You’re actually in the moment.” But there was a downside to collaborating with a director who improvised so much. “I’ll be acting my socks off over there,” Fassbender said. “The next thing, I look over, and Terry if filming a beetle.”