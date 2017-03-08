Swen is moving into North American distribution on the teen comedy “The Outcasts.” The film, starring Victoria Justice and Eden Sher, will be released on April 14 in movie theaters and VOD.

Swen, which stands for South West East North, was founded in 1985 and handles production, distribution, marketing and live events. Headquartered in Miami, the group also has offices in Los Angeles, Sao Paulo and Hong Kong.

“The Outcasts,” described as “Mean Girls” meets “Revenge of the Nerds,” is being distributed by Swen in partnership with Vision Films and Eammon Films. The cast also includes Avan Jogia, Peyton List, Ashley Rickards, Claudia Lee and Katie Chang.

Justice and Sher portray best friends who have suffered years of torment under the thumb of the school’s alpha female (played by Lee). They plan to ride out their senior year under the radar, but when they become the victim of a humiliating prank, the two hatch a plan to unite the outcasts of the school and start a social revolution.

“The Outcasts” is directed by Peter Hutchings and produced by BCDF Pictures.

“It’s a great coming of age story and it’s full of unique characters,” Justice said. “It’s about embracing and accepting and loving who you are and really at the core of the movie, it’s about friendship. I think it’s a beautiful, touching and important story.”

Justice starred in the TV series “Victorious” and “Eye Candy.” Sher stars in the ABC sitcom “The Middle,” now in its eighth season.