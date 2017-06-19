Swedish Streaming Service Viaplay Gets New Head

Viaplay, the Nordics’s leading streaming service owned by Modern Times Group (MTG), has upped chief commercial officer Ira Gladnikoff to the position of head of Viaplay.

Gladnikoff, who joined the outfit in 2015 and helped develop the streaming service in the Nordic region, will be replacing Jonas Karlén, who had been leading Viaplay since 2015 and recently decided to step down.

Between 2013 and 2016, Viaplay expanded its customer base by four times and grew its revenues by five times. Last year, Viaplay was also named the best Apple TV app in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. The service has been ramping up its investment in original programming, in particular drama series such as “Swedish Dicks” and “Veni Vidi Vici.”

“We provide our subscribers with a more varied streamed content experience than any other service, and there are so many opportunities to work with our fellow MTG Nordic entertainment brands to deliver even more integrated and engaging entertainment experiences – this is just the beginning,” said Gladnikoff.

“Viaplay is a fantastic entertainment product created by a hugely talented team that works very closely with our other Nordic entertainment businesses and family of brands – Viasat, Viasport, Viafree, and Viareal,” pointed out Anders Jensen, CEO of MTG Sweden.