Suzanne Ciani Documentary ‘A Life in Waves’ Lands at Gunpowder and Sky (EXCLUSIVE)

Gunpowder and Sky has acquired worldwide distribution for Brett Whitcomb’s documentary “A Life in Waves” and set an Aug. 8 release date, Variety has learned exclusively.

Whitcomb was the director of the 2012 documentary “GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling,” which focused on the 1980s syndicated show. That film served as the inspiration for the fictionalized Netflix series “GLOW,” created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch and launched on June 23.

“A Life in Waves,” which debuted at SXSW in March, reflects Whitcomb’s desire to explore women’s untold stories. The film centers on the life of pianist and composer Suzanne Ciani, whose innovations in the 1970s and ’80s had a major impact in pioneering and popularizing electronic music.

Ciani provided the sound effects for Meco’s disco version of the “Star Wars” soundtrack in 1977 and scored the Lily Tomlin movie “The Incredible Shrinking Woman,” becoming the first solo female composer of a major Hollywood film. She began recording albums in the 1980s with a mix of electronic and traditional instruments.

Her first album, “Seven Waves,” was initially released in Japan in 1982, and later released in 1984 through Atlantic Records. Ciani used Roland MC-8 and MC-4 music sequencers, combined with a Prophet 5 synthesizer and Roland TR-808 drum machine for the release.

The trailer for “A Life in Waves” can be viewed below.