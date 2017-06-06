Susan Sarandon to Produce Refugee Camp Documentary ‘Soufra’

Susan Sarandon has come on board to executive produce the refugee camp feature film documentary “Soufra” with Rebelhouse Group and Pilgrim Media Group producing,

Taken from the Arabic word for feast, “Soufra” chronicles the story of Mariam Shaar who transcended the limitations of life in an impoverished refugee camp to launch a successful catering company.

Shaar has spent her entire life in Burj El Barajneh, a refugee camp just south of Beirut, Lebanon, where living conditions in the camp are extremely poor and women typically work as cleaners or in factories. Shaar mobilized a team of Syrian, Iraqi, Palestinian, and Lebanese women — all residents of the camp — and formed a self-sufficient catering company that quietly expanded throughout Beirut. Her goal is to own and operate a Soufra food truck, and to use its revenue to build a children’s center in Burj El Barajneh

The Pilgrim-Rebelhouse partnership was brokered by Pilgrim’s Vice President of Documentary Films Sarba Das and Rebelhouse President Trevor Hall.

“Soufra,” which recently wrapped production, is directed by Rebelhouse partner Thomas Morgan and produced by Kathleen Glynn (“Bowling for Columbine:), Rebelhouse Group and Pilgrim Media Group, with Thomas Morgan, Trevor Hall and Craig Piligian serving as producers.

Piligian said, “From the moment we learned of Mariam Shaar and Soufra, we wanted to be part of this project. These extraordinary women created a thriving, joyous enterprise under circumstances that are unimaginable to most people. All of us at Pilgrim are proud to work with Rebelhouse and bring this inspiring story to as wide an audience as possible.”