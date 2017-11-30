‘Super Fly’ Remake in Works at Sony With ‘Watchmen’ Scribe (EXCLUSIVE)

In an effort to continue to fill their slate with fresh IP, Sony has closed a development deal for the rights to the classic blaxploitation pic “Superfly,” with “Watchmen” scribe Alex Tse penning the script.

The film is inspired by the 1972 classic, which starred Ron O’Neal as Priest, a cocaine dealer looking to score one more super deal and retire. The movie was directed by Gordon Parks Jr., the son of Gordon Parks, who directed another blaxploitation classic “Shaft” — one of the staples in the early years of the genre that took the ’70s by storm.

While the film is a cult hit, its soundtrack may be even more popular. Composed by R&B legend Curtis Mayfield, the soundtrack would go on to become the only to outgross its film’s box office earnings.

The movie eventually got a sequel, “Super Fly T.N.T.” Sony hopes the latest version will lead to a series of films.

Sony exec Palak Patel spearheaded the effort to buy the rights, and the studio is already in the process of making a list of actors to meet for the title role. Joel Silver is producing.

TSE is best known for penning Zack Snyder’s adaptation of “Watchmen.” He is repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management & Media.