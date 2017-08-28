Goofy ‘Super Troopers 2’ Teaser Trailer Reunites Broken Lizard (Watch)

Super Troopers 2
The Broken Lizard team has officially returned with a wild, red-band teaser trailer for “Super Troopers 2,” 16 years after the original.

The trailer — subtitled “Shave the Date” —  includes a bizarre comedy sequence involving the shaving of Erik Stolhanske’s Rabbit character by his fellow goofy Vermont state troopers.

“Seriously, cut the crap, guys — I’m not a rookie any more,” a hand-cuffed Stolhanske begs.

The trailer reveals the return of Brian Cox as the commander, Kevin Heffernan’s Farva character getting a uniform that doesn’t fit and the troopers pretending to be Mounties during a traffic stop.

Fox Searchlight has set an April 20, 2018, release date for “Super Troopers 2

Jay Chandrasekhar is directing the comedy sequel, as he did on the original. Filmmaking team Broken Lizard raised $4.4 million in a 30-day crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in 2015 that saw more than 50,000 contributors. It was one of the most successful crowdfunding campaigns for a movie along with the $5.7 million raised by fans for the “Veronica Mars” movie starring Kristen Bell.

“Super Troopers 2” reunites all five Troopers from the original film — Chandrasekhar, Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Stolhanske. The comedy troupe began shooting in October, 2015, and cast Rob Lowe as Guy Le Franc, a former hockey player, and the current mayor of a Canadian town near Quebec.

The original “Super Troopers” was made for $1.2 million and acquired by Fox Searchlight at the 2001 Sundance Film Festival. It grossed $23 million worldwide.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

 

