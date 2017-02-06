Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” Super Bowl ad was the most popular trailer of the game. The commercial was out of this world, generating 47,800 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

The new trailer for the “Guardians of the Galaxy” sequel dropped Sunday afternoon right before the Super Bowl LI national anthem. It included Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Yondu (Michael Rooker), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and newcomer Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” opens May 5. The original grossed a massive $773 worldwide in 2014.

Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” generated 25,200 new conversations. The first look at the fifth “Pirates” film — which opens on Memorial Day weekend — featured Johnny Depp returning as Jack Sparrow, a ghostly pirate ship, and the dead walking on water.

The ad debuted in the second quarter of the game.

Paramount’s “Transformers: The Last Knight” produced 19,700 new conversations as the spot unveiled a variety of fighting scenes between Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. The fifth film in the franchise — all directed by Michael Bay — is a sequel to 2014’s “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” with Mark Wahlberg returning and Anthony Hopkins joining the cast.

The spot for “Transformers: The Last Knight” appeared during the second quarter. The film opens June 23.

Universal’s “The Fate of the Furious” generated 16,300 conversations and featured a missile-launching submarine along with returning stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson — as well as newcomer Charlize Theron. The trailer for the eighth “Fast and the Furious” film debuted in the second quarter. “The Fate of the Furious” opens April 14.

Fox’s “Logan” trailer produced 10,200 new conversations, a month ahead of its March 3 opening. The film will mark Hugh Jackman’s final appearance as Wolverine. Patrick Stewart returns as Charles Xavier and Dafne Keen debuts as a new mutant who bonds with Jackman’s character.

“The Super Bowl provides a massive global showcase for some of the biggest films slated for 2017 and thus the cost of each televised spot is actually a bargain considering the additional traction gained by these potential blockbusters via social media channels and the resultant sentiment, as realized through the conversations of viewers who want to get their reactions expressed in real time during the big game,” said comScore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

“Though the Super Bowl may siphon off a large portion of potential Sunday night movie theater-goers, this short term loss is more than made up for by the long term gain of having one of the largest television audiences exposed to, and creating positive social media buzz for some of the biggest movies on the slate for what is poised to be the biggest box office year in history,” Dergarabedian added.