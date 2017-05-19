Sundance Selects Nabs ‘Let the Sunshine In’ With Juliette Binoche (EXCLUSIVE)

Sundance Selects has picked up all North American rights to “Let the Sunshine In” following its debut at the Cannes Film Festival this week.

The dramedy stars Juliette Binoche as a middle-aged artist and divorced mother, following her attempts to find romantic fulfillment. It earned strong reviews at the festival. Variety’s Guy Lodge called the picture an “exquisitely judged romantic comedy” and hailed it for documenting “the transient pleasures, pitfalls and emotional culs-de-sac of mid-life dating.”

Xavier Beauvois, Philippe Katerine, Josiane Balasko, and Nicolas Duvauchelle co-star in the film, which has a script from Denis and Christine Angot. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sundance Selects is an offshoot of IFC.

“We absolutely loved Claire’s touching and funny take on finding love and are thrilled to be back in business with her, Juliette Binoche and our friends at Film Distribution,” said Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, co-Presidents of IFC Films/Sundance Selects in a statement.

The agreement was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, EVP of acquisitions and productions

at IFC, and Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, co-producer of the film and partner at Films Distribution which handles international rights for the picture.

“‘Let the Sunshine In’ has all the elements in my mind to be a success abroad and specifically in the US: a great director at her best Claire Denis, an audience sweeheart, Juliette Binoche, and a funny and touching character portrait asking herself a timeless question ‘where is my lovelife going?,'” said Brigaud-Robert in a statement.

The 71-year old Denis is an icon of French film. She directed such notable pictures as “Beau Travail” and “Bastards.” Binoche is an Oscar winner for her work in “The English Patient.” Her credits include “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” and “Cache.”