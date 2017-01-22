It’s already been an eventful couple of days at the Sundance Film Festival.

The festival suffered a power outage at the Redstone theater on Sunday, causing screenings of “Mars Generation,” “Dolores,” and the buzzy “Landline” to be canceled, according to a Sundance Twitter account. It’s not immediately clear what caused the outage, and the festival will attempt to reschedule the screenings.

UPDATE: Power outage at Redstone. Mars Generation + Landline + Dolores screenings cancelled, attempting to reschedule. More info to come. — Sundance Fest NOW (@sundancefestnow) January 22, 2017

The power outage comes one day after a cyberattack forced the closure of Sundance’s box office. The hack occurred shortly after Chelsea Handler led a Women’s March in Park City, Utah, to protest the election of Donald Trump.

Sundance’s alert system sent out the following message on Sunday afternoon: “Power outage at Redstone. Estimated to be back up by 4:30 p.m. Mars Generation, Landline and Delores are cancelled and we will attempt to reschedule. More info to come.”

Comedy “Landline” stars Jenny Slate and Abby Quinn as two sisters who learn of their father’s affair and try to expose it, and is directed by “Obvious Child” helmer Gillian Robespierre. The movie premiered at the Eccles Theater on Friday.

Documentary “Mars Generation” focuses on teenagers in the journey to venture to Mars, and “Dolores,” also a documentary, follows civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.