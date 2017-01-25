As the first week of the Sundance Film Festival comes to a close, Netflix continued its buying spree, picking up worldwide rights to the drama “To The Bone,” starring Keanu Reeves and Lily Collins, Variety has confirmed.

The movie, directed and written by Marti Noxon, follows a 20-year-old anorexic girl (Collins) who tries to get the medical help she needs at a group home. Reeves plays her doctor. The rest of the cast includes Carrie Preston, Lili Taylor and Alex Sharp.

The deal, estimated to be around $8 million, will allow the streaming giant to show the movie in regions around the world.

“To the Bone,” which debuted in the festival’s U.S. dramatic competition, was produced by Julie Lynn, Bonnie Curtis, Karina Miller, Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi. It was executive produced by Talal Al Abbar, Matthew J. Malek and Anita Gou.

Netflix has had a very active Sundance, arriving in Park City with eight completed projects, including “I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore,” the opening night comedy starring Melanie Lynskey as a disillusioned nursing assistant. It’s also picked up five documentaries so far, ranging from the global-warming picture “Chasing Coral” to “Don’t Speak,” a revisiting of the Hulk Hogan libel-lawsuit trial that sunk Gawker.

CAA and WME handled the deal.