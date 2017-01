The Sundance Film Festival has been hacked.

According to the festival’s Twitter account, a cyberattack forced the closure of the events box office on Saturday.

All movie screenings will go on as planned, according to festival organizers.

The cyberattack occurred shortly after Chelsea Handler led a Women’s March in Park City to protest the election of Donald Trump. It’s unclear if the two incidents were related.

More to come…

We have been subject to a cyberattack that has shut down our box office. Our artist's voices will be heard and the show will go on. — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 21, 2017