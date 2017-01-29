Kicking off an awards show clearly impacted by President Trump’s first days in office, Sundance executive director Keri Putnam inspired a standing ovation when she said, “I would like to acknowledge the artists from Muslim majority countries who joined us at the festival this year.”

The U.S. dramatic audience award went to Matt Ruskin’s “Crown Heights,” inspired by the true story of Colin Warner, who fought the legal system after being wrongly convicted. “If you think about it on an election level, that’s sort of the award that Hillary Clinton won. Hmm, not over it,” quipped awards show host Jessica Williams, who also stars in Sundance closing-night film “The Incredible Jessica James.”

The U.S. documentary audience award went to “Chasing Coral,” a documentary about the declining state of coral reefs around the world. “We don’t want to make these films. This is not something we are choosing to do; this is something we are having to do,” said director (who previously won a Sundance cinematography prize for his film “Chasing Ice”).

In the World Cinema dramatic competition, the grand jury prize went to “The Nile Hilton Incident,” while “I Dream in Another Language” landed the audience award.

In the World Cinema documentary competition, director Feras Fayyad’s Syria-focused “Last Men in Aleppo” earned the grand jury prize, while the audience award was given to “Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower.” Accepting the directing prize, “Winnie” helmer Pascale Lamche pointedly said her film was “for those who know that history is not made by great men.”

The audience award for the Next section went to Justin Chon for “Gook,” about the friendship between two Korean teens and a young African-American woman on the brink of the L.A. riots.

Four days ago, Michael Almereyda’s “Marjorie Prime” received the $20,000 Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize, presented annually to a film that focuses on science or technology as a theme. The film stars Jon Hamm and Geena Davis, and focuses on a vision of the future in which people caninteract with A.I. versions of their loved ones.

The full list of winners (being updated live):