Amazon Studios has picked up world rights for the Sundance drama “Crown Heights” for just over $2 million, Variety has learned.

The movie, which premiered on Monday as part of the U.S. dramatic competition to strong reviews, stars Keith Stanfield (“Short Term 12”) as a real-life Brooklyn man wrongfully convicted of murder. His only hope at freedom is his friend (played by former NFL quarterback Nnamdi Asomugha), who fights over 20 years to reverse the verdict.

Matt Ruskin directed and wrote the film, which shot in New York. It will receive a theatrical release.

Producers include Ruskin, Asomugha and Natalie Galazka.

“Crown Heights” is the fifth title Amazon has acquired out of Sundance, after “The Big Sick” (a romantic comedy that sold for $12 million), the 90s comedy “Landline,” and the documentaries “Long Strange Trip” and “City of Ghosts.”

CAA handled the deal.