The Sundance Institute has added the documentary “Trumped: Inside The Greatest Political Upset of All Time” and Drake Doremus’ “Newness” to its upcoming festival lineup.

“Trumped” will premiere on Jan. 27 and screen again the next day at Sundance. The festival opens Jan. 19, the day before Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, and runs through Jan. 29 with 120 feature-length films, representing 32 countries and 37 first-time filmmakers, including 20 in competition.

“Trumped” is directed by Banks Tarver, Ted Bourne, and Mary Robertson. The movie includes interviews conducted by Mark Halperin, John Heilemann, and Mark McKinnon, and offers what’s touted as “unprecedented access and never-before-seen footage” from the primaries through the debates to the dawning realization that Trump would win the presidency.

Halperin, Heilemann, and McKinnon are the executive producers. The production company is Left/Right, a part of Red Arrow Entertainment Group. Showtime will air “Trumped” on Feb. 3.

The trio also executive produced Showtime’s “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth.”

In addition to the anti-Trump programming, Chelsea Handler will be leading a “women’s march” to protest the former reality star’s policies on Jan. 21 at Sundance.

“Newness,” directed by Doremus from a script by Ben York Jones, is set in contemporary Los Angeles and follows two millennials navigating a social media-driven hookup culture as they begin a relationship that pushes both emotional and physical boundaries. Nicholas Hoult, Laia Costa, Danny Huston, Courtney Eaton, Matthew Gray Gubler, and Albert Hammond Jr. star.