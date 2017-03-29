Summer popcorn movie season is fast approaching, and with that comes the inevitable: Superhero movies.

Both DC and Marvel have big films in the pipeline, ready to make their debuts in the summer months. Disney and Marvel will kick things off with a bang on May 5 with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” the follow-up to the 2014 hit. James Gunn returns to direct, with stars including Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana also returning.

The following month, on June 2, DC will bring Princess Diana of Themyscira to the big screen with “Wonder Woman.” Gal Gadot, who made her debut as the superhero in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” stars in the highly anticipated movie directed by Patty Jenkins.

Also on June 2, but with a very different tone, 20th Century Fox will debut “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” directed by David Soren. The animated adaptation of the popular children’s books features the voices of Kevin Hart and Ed Helms.

And never count out Spidey: “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which debuted a new trailer this week at CinemaCon, swings into theaters on July 7. Tom Holland stars as the web-slinging teenager, with Michael Keaton playing the villainous Vulture and Jon Watts directing.

Which superhero movie are you most looking forward to? Weigh in below!