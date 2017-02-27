After a fairly unsurprising but thoroughly-deserved best supporting actor win for Mahershala Ali, the 2017 Oscars’ second award caused viewers’ makeup to drain and their hair to stand on end.

“Suicide Squad” is an Oscar-winning movie…. let that just sink in for a second. For many people on Twitter, the comic-book movie’s win in the makeup and hairstyling was just too much to take.

"Oscar Winning Movie Suicide Squad" is up there with "President Donald Trump" in phrases I never thought I would hear… #oscars — RickyFTW (@rickyftw) February 27, 2017

And Hayberg wasn’t the only one to draw the comparison between the Academy’s decision and the recent American election.

We live in a world where Donald Trump is President and Suicide Squad is an Oscar award winning movie. Let's let that sink in. #Oscars — Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) February 27, 2017

One Twitter user decided to attack the film’s most infamous performance to channel her frustration at the film’s hairstyle and makeup win.

I can't believe Suicide Squad won an Oscar for writing damaged on Jared Leto's forehead — Stephanie Cohen (@steffi955) February 27, 2017

L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang went for a more punny response.

SUICIDE SQUAD. The #Oscars will never be able to makeup for this. — Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) February 27, 2017

Louis Virtel went for a three-pronged twitter attack on the surprise winner.

Just tried saying "the Oscar-winning Suicide Squad" out loud and I instantly developed asthma, hives, and horns. #Oscars — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 27, 2017

"Suicide Squad" has more Oscars than "Carol," in case you needed a reason to take to the streets this evening. #Oscars — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 27, 2017

"Suicide Squad" looks like a Burger King Kids Club for sad adults. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) July 14, 2015

“‘Suicide Squad” looks like a Burger King Kids Club for sad adults'” …ouch!