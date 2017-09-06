‘Suicide Squad 2’: Gavin O’Connor to Write and Direct Sequel

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Gavin O'Connor Suicide Squad
O'Conner: Rex/Shutterstock; Suicide Squad: Courtesy of Clay Enos

Gavin O’Connor is on board to write the sequel to “Suicide Squad,” and is also in talks to direct the film that stars Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto.

The movie is a top priority at Warner Bros. and looks to be one of the two DC properties (the other being New Line’s “Shazam!”) to begin production next year. Given the ensemble’s busy schedule, the shoot wasn’t expected to start until fall of 2018. So while there’s still time, the studio is eager to get someone on board to pen a script.

Related

Jared Leto Joker

Will Warner Bros. Confuse Fans With Two Joker Stories — and Its New DC Banner?

Following the news that David Ayer, who directed the first movie, would not be back, the open directing job has been one of the biz’s most highly-touted gigs.

Ayer directed the last supervillain tentpole, which was a huge hit for Warners — despite earning negative reviews — bringing in more then $745 million worldwide.

O’Connor was already on a shortlist that included filmmakers Jaume Collet-Serra and Mel Gibson, both of whom were considered the studio’s prime targets before they decided to tackle other projects. O’Connor has always seemed like a logical choice, given his history with the studio. He most recently directed the action-drama “The Accountant,” which Warner Bros. is already developing a sequel for. O’Connor is set to return to direct and Ben Affleck will be back to star.

O’Connor is repped by WME.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad