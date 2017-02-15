While a decision seems a long ways away, Warner Bros. has begun the search for which director will take over the reins for the sequel to its box office hit “Suicide Squad.”

Sources tell Variety that some of the names WB has met with — or is planning to meet with — include Ruben Fleischer (“Zombieland”), Daniel Espinosa (“Safe House”), Jonathan Levine (“Warm Bodies”), and Mel Gibson (“Hacksaw Ridge”).

Warner Bros. had no comment.

Insiders say that list could grow and that there is no front-runner at the moment.

David Ayer wrote and directed the original pic that starred Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto. The pic followed a group of villains and anti-heroes — including Deadshot, Harley Quinn, the Joker, Captain Boomerang, and Killer Croc — who are forced into the service of the government in exchange for lighter sentences.

The original grossed more than $700 million at the box office and a sequel seemed logical.

Again, sources say no front-runner has emerged, though Gibson would be an intriguing choice as it would be his first major directing assignment since helming “Braveheart” at Paramount.

Deadline Hollywood first reported WB’s interest in Gibson.