Matt Damon Goes After Gangsters in First Trailer for George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’

Matt Damon’s life is falling apart in the violence-laden trailer for the 1950s dark comedy “Suburbicon,” in which his buttoned-down character deals with the mob.

The trailer opens by presenting Suburbicon as a peaceful suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns — “a town of great wonder and excitement built with the promise of prosperity for all,” a promotional clip promises.

But Damon’s Gardner Lodge has to descend into the town’s dark side to deal with mobsters after his wife is murdered over some unspecified debt. He’s punched in the face by a mobster and reaches the breaking point after they go after his son.

“These animals took everything from us,” he tells his sister-in-law, played by Julianne Moore.

Damon’s character then murders someone in the street in the middle of the night, but is later confronted by Oscar Isaac’s mobster character, who tells him, “I could have you killed in no time.”

“I could kill you too,” Damon responds, eliciting a chuckle from Isaac.

By the end of the trailer, violence has erupted in the town with cars burning with an angry mob of citizens.

George Clooney directed the movie from a screenplay he wrote with producing partner Grant Heslov and the team of Joel and Ethan Coen.

“Suburbicon” will open in theaters on Oct. 27. Watch the trailer below: