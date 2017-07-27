Matt Damon Goes After Gangsters in First Trailer for George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Suburbicon Matt Damon
Screenshot/YouTube

Matt Damon’s life is falling apart in the violence-laden trailer for the 1950s dark comedy “Suburbicon,” in which his buttoned-down character deals with the mob.

The trailer opens by presenting Suburbicon as a peaceful suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns — “a town of great wonder and excitement built with the promise of prosperity for all,” a promotional clip promises.

But Damon’s Gardner Lodge has to descend into the town’s dark side to deal with mobsters after his wife is murdered over some unspecified debt. He’s punched in the face by a mobster and reaches the breaking point after they go after his son.

Related

Left to right: Julianne Moore as Margaret and Matt Damon as Gardner in SUBURBICON, from Paramount Pictures and Black Bear Pictures.

Venice Lineup: Aronofsky’s ‘Mother!’ Lands on the Lido, Plus Films by Clooney, Del Toro, Kechiche

“These animals took everything from us,” he tells his sister-in-law, played by Julianne Moore.

Damon’s character then murders someone in the street in the middle of the night, but is later confronted by Oscar Isaac’s mobster character, who tells him, “I could have you killed in no time.”

“I could kill you too,” Damon responds, eliciting a chuckle from Isaac.

By the end of the trailer, violence has erupted in the town with cars burning with an angry mob of citizens.

George Clooney directed the movie from a screenplay he wrote with producing partner Grant Heslov and the team of Joel and Ethan Coen.

“Suburbicon” will open in theaters on Oct. 27. Watch the trailer below:

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Ellie says:
      July 27, 2017 at 9:46 am

      Think I’ll pass, thank you.

      Reply

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad