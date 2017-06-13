STXfilms Names Amy Elkins Executive Vice President of Media and Marketing

Amy Elkins has been promoted to executive VP of media and marketing innovation for STXfilms by president of marketing Eddie Egan.

Elkins, who has experience in studio and agency media, will be responsible for promoting and expanding enterprise partnerships that will boost the creative and analytical mission of STXfilms. She will continue to lead media buying and apply her data-driven approach to STX’s divisions. She will report to Egan and Rich Sullivan, chief operating officer of STXdigital.

“Amy understands the rapidly changing media landscape better than anyone I know and she is genuinely one of the most forward-thinking innovators in our industry,” said Egan. “The way she approaches consumer trends, data, analytics, media buying and reaching moviegoers today is as refreshing as it is elaborate.”

STX divisions include STXdigital, STXfilms, STXinternational, and STXtelevision.

“At STX, we strive to anticipate and apply business solutions not just for today but looking ahead at tomorrow. Our entrepreneurial culture demands the kinds of innovation and cross collaboration that results in next generation practices that continue to be recognized and supported by our partners,” said Elkins.