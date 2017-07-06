STX International Teams With Lucky Red for Italian Distribution

STXinternational has closed a multi-year output deal with Lucky Red for Italian distribution, starting with Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World.”

The pact was announced Thursday by David Kosse and John Friedberg of STXinternational and Andrea Occhipinti and Stefano Massenzi of Lucky Red. STXinternational also announced it has reached agreements to extend many of its major European deals, including Tobis Film in German-speaking Europe and SF Studios in Scandinavia.

Three-year-old STX hired Kosse last year to launch the division as part of a strategy to expand distribution of its content. STXinternational currently has 33 international distribution partnerships that cover more than 150 countries globally and generate more than $1 billion per year in combined box office.

Other international partners include Huayi Brothers in China, Roadshow Films (Australia and New Zealand), Sun Distribution (Latin America and Spain), The Searchers (Benelux), Gulf Film (Middle East), Vertical Entertainment (Eastern Europe), Times Media Films (South Africa), Aqua Pinema (Turkey), Odeon (Greece), Cinemundo (Portugal), Forum Film (Israel), ACME (Baltics), Intercontinental (Hong Kong), PVR Pictures (India), Cinemaxx (Indonesia), Golden Screen (Malaysia), Viva (Philippines), Golden Village (Singapore), Catchplay (Taiwan), Sahamongkolfilm (Thailand), Noori (Vietnam), Entertainment in Motion (Worldwide Airlines) and Caribbean Cinemas (West Indies).



STXinternational distributes directly in the United Kingdom.