STX Officially Names Eddie Egan Marketing President, Alissa Grayson Co-President

STX Entertainment has formalized Eddie Egan’s hiring as president of domestic marketing, eight months after taking the job on an interim basis.

The three-year-old studio also has hired veteran Universal publicity executive Alissa Grayson as co-president of domestic marketing.

Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, made the announcement Wednesday. Grayson will report to Egan, and the two will co-run STXfilms’ marketing division and oversee the staff that includes creative advertising, research, digital marketing, public relations, promotions, events, and media and innovation.

Egan was named interim head of the department last September. He previously served as Universal’s president of marketing and as president of worldwide marketing for Illumination Entertainment, where he launched the campaign for “Despicable Me.” He also oversaw campaigns for “Bridesmaids,” “Knocked Up,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” “The Fast and the Furious” and its first four sequels, “Apollo 13,” and “Babe.”

He also held senior marketing and publicity roles at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox, and Paramount Pictures.

Grayson joins STXfilms after a 22-year run with Universal, where she served, most recently, as executive VP of publicity, spearheading campaigns for “Despicable Me,” “Fast & Furious,” “Pitch Perfect,” “Bourne,” “Les Miserables,” “Trainwreck,” “Ted,” “Bridesmaids,” and “Neighbors.”

“Alissa is widely recognized and admired as a brilliant film strategist who has been elevating the marketing of movies while executing imaginative and creative PR campaigns for some of the biggest blockbusters and sleeper hits in recent memory. STX has at its core a commitment to attracting and cultivating the best talent; adding Alissa to our gifted team raises the bar that much more,” Fogelson said.

